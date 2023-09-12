BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $412.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its 200 day moving average is $390.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

