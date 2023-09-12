BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 484.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

