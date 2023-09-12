BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.13 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

V opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.67. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $460.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

