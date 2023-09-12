BSW Wealth Partners Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ESGV opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

