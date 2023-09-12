BSW Wealth Partners Has $65.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $450.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.56 and its 200-day moving average is $427.32. The company has a market capitalization of $348.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

