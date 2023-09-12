BSW Wealth Partners Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

