BSW Wealth Partners Has $903,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

