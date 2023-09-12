BSW Wealth Partners Has $971,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.