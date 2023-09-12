BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 74.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,968,000 after buying an additional 68,973 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 585.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

INTU stock opened at $549.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

