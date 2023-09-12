BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

