BSW Wealth Partners Invests $779,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

