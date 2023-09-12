BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

