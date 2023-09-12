BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $451.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

