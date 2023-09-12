BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,235 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.