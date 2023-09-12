Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $28.11 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

