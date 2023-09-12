Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Burford Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

