BVF Inc. IL Has $2.30 Million Position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,104 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 1.30% of Aadi Bioscience worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 285.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,779,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,165.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,770 shares of company stock worth $492,014. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

