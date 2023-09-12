BVF Inc. IL Purchases 84,398 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.76% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,506,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

