Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Vivan Pinto Purchases 400,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) insider Vivan Pinto bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,011.26).

Byotrol Price Performance

LON BYOT opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. Byotrol plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.81.

Get Byotrol alerts:

About Byotrol

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.