Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Vivan Pinto Purchases 400,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) insider Vivan Pinto bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,011.26).
Byotrol Price Performance
LON BYOT opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. Byotrol plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.81.
About Byotrol
