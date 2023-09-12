Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 8.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.