Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

CNQ opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.