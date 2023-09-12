CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

