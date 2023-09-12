Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) CEO Michael Wojtowicz Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Wojtowicz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,914.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Charge Enterprises by 92.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Charge Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charge Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 565,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charge Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 126,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

