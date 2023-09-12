ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse Sells 1,005,328 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Michael Linse sold 468,142 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $2,659,046.56.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $109,800.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 101.63% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ChargePoint by 17.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 15.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

