Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

