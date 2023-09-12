City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com started coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on City Office REIT

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.