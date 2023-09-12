ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,267 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,501,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,541,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $232,077.93.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

