ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,815 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 985,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,369,801.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,329 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $475,579.51.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 172.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

