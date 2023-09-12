CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNX. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

CNX Resources stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

