Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Trimmed by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 10.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 3.36% of Colliers International Group worth $150,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
CIGI stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $129.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on CIGI
Colliers International Group Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.