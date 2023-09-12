Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

