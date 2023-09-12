Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 1,057 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $26,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $233.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

