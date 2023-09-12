Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 129.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,106,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

