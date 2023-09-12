Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,815 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 3.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 1.02% of Credit Acceptance worth $57,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,743,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 321,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACC. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $489.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.63.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares in the company, valued at $768,248,222.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,248,222.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,678 shares of company stock valued at $46,560,725. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.