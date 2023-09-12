Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,764 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.30% of Crown Castle worth $176,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

CCI opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.