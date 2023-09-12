Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc Sells 45,660 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

