D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $117.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.