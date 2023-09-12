Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.73.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of DELL stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.