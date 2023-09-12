Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Docebo comprises 2.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Docebo worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

