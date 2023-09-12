Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

