DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,227,115 shares of company stock valued at $820,718,538 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

