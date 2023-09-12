Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.