Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Downing One VCT Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57. The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
