Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Holdings Raised by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 152.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,174 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 0.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.22% of Doximity worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 16.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,356,000 after acquiring an additional 969,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Doximity by 291.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Doximity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

