Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

