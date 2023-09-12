E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,394 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent makes up about 6.0% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of E2open Parent worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $198,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETWO

About E2open Parent

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.