Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECVT. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 98.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst



Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

