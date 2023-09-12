Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Acquires 79,299 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 16,672,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,352,086.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management bought 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.

Emeren Group Stock Up 3.2 %

SOL stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.