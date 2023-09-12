Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Acquires 79,299 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 16,672,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,352,086.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management bought 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.
Emeren Group Stock Up 3.2 %
SOL stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on SOL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emeren Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.