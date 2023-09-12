Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Buys 34,493 Shares of Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management purchased 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emeren Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.