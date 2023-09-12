Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.